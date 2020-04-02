Caldwell County confirms second case of COVID-19 in area

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — This story has the latest information on COVID-19 cases in Caldwell County:
April 2
Caldwell County is reporting two confirmed cases of coronavirus in the area on Thursday.
According to Caldwell County, the second confirmed case is a 42-year-old who is self-quarantined at home and is being monitored by the Department of State Health Services. The county says it will share more information as it becomes available from DSHS.
