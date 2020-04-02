Caldwell County confirms second case of COVID-19 in area

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — This story has the latest information on COVID-19 cases in Caldwell County:

April 2

Caldwell County is reporting two confirmed cases of coronavirus in the area on Thursday.

According to Caldwell County, the second confirmed case is a 42-year-old who is self-quarantined at home and is being monitored by the Department of State Health Services. The county says it will share more information as it becomes available from DSHS.

