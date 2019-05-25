Caldwell Co. tubing businesses prepare for post-flooding Memorial Weekend
CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Thousands will head to central Texas to celebrate Memorial Day on the banks of rivers — or in a tube.
It’s the first big weekend for floating the river and tubing business are adjusting after all the rains from a few weeks ago changed the river a bit. The rains from a few weeks ago have made what usually is a three hour ride on the river now a two hour ride — give or take a few minutes.
Craig Coleman, owner of Don's Fish Camp (a popular tubing destination on the banks of the San Marcos River outside of San Marcos says the flooding also cleaned the river from loose dirt and big branches. But the San Marcos in this part of Texas is not like the Comal River — there’s less supervision, Coleman says.
“There are no lifeguards but we do have law enforcement officers up and down the river and we have them at our drop in spots and we have them on the banks of the river for your protection,” adds Coleman.
Also, there is no can-ban, if you will, on the San Marcos River, but if one of those law enforcement officers catches you trashing the river, you are looking at a $500 fine. Trash it again, that fine goes up to two grand.
More Texas Stories
- Copyright by KXAN - All rights reserved
Report: Texas to lose billions if new major storm hits coast
HOUSTON (AP) — Housing sales in Texas would drop, gasoline prices would increase and the state would lose hundreds of billions of dollars in economic output if another major storm struck an unprotected coastline, according to a new study.
The joint economic impact study by Texas A&M University at Galveston and the Texas General Land Office, evaluated storm surge impacts on the three counties along Galveston Bay — Galveston, Harris and Chambers, the Houston Chronicle reported.
It also examines how flooding from a major storm would affect the local and national economies.Read the Full Article
- Copyright by KXAN - All rights reserved
9-year-old killed, 2nd child hurt in Texas drag racing crash
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say a 9-year-old girl was killed and another child was seriously injured after the car they were riding in was hit by a vehicle that had been drag racing.
Police say three cars were racing on a Dallas street Friday night when one of the vehicles hit a Chevrolet Impala with the two children.
The 9-year-old girl, who was in the back seat, was ejected. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.Read the Full Article
-
Promises and results from the 'Super Bowl' of legislative sessions
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — In January, the top three state leaders sat at a table in front of the Governor's Mansion and made a big promise. Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen — the so-called "Big Three" — vowed to work together to fix the state's school finance system while driving down property tax rates statewide.
Thursday, the three returned to the same spot to announce they'd done just that.
At a news conference, Abbott touted a conference committee agreement on House Bill 3, the school finance legislation. He said it fulfilled their promise to pay Texas teachers more, fund full-day pre-K, and lower school district tax rates.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
-
Don't Miss
- Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face
- Don't call back! FCC warns of West African 'One Ring' phone scam in Texas
- ACL 2019 lineup is out! Big names include Cardi B, Guns N' Roses
- New tradition for UT class rings takes on an orange glow