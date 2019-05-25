Caldwell Co. tubing businesses prepare for post-flooding Memorial Weekend

Tubing tips for Memorial Weekend

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Thousands will head to central Texas to celebrate Memorial Day on the banks of rivers — or in a tube.

It’s the first big weekend for floating the river and tubing business are adjusting after all the rains from a few weeks ago changed the river a bit. The rains from a few weeks ago have made what usually is a three hour ride on the river now a two hour ride — give or take a few minutes.

Craig Coleman, owner of Don's Fish Camp (a popular tubing destination on the banks of the San Marcos River outside of San Marcos says the flooding also cleaned the river from loose dirt and big branches. But the San Marcos in this part of Texas is not like the Comal River — there’s less supervision, Coleman says.

“There are no lifeguards but we do have law enforcement officers up and down the river and we have them at our drop in spots and we have them on the banks of the river for your protection,” adds Coleman.

Also, there is no can-ban, if you will, on the San Marcos River, but if one of those law enforcement officers catches you trashing the river, you are looking at a $500 fine. Trash it again, that fine goes up to two grand.