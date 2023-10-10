AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After commuters in the Amarillo area may have noticed the appearance of building equipment and supplies at 9900 E I-40 in recent weeks, Buc-ee’s announced that it will host an official groundbreaking ceremony for its incoming location.

Buc-ee’s detailed that the groundbreaking ceremony is expected to be held on Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. at the new location’s site, and will include appearances by former and current city officials.

According to Buc-ee’s, its new Amarillo location will occupy 74,000 square feet and host 108 fueling positions and 24 EV charging stations. The company also noted that its location will bring at least 200 full-time jobs to the area, with “starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation.”

The groundbreaking will come as a major development in the Buc-ee’s Amarillo project, which was first approved by the city in February 2022 but was stalled due to legal trouble with the property. However, the company’s legal team confirmed that closing on the property had been completed in October 2022 and expected to begin construction sometime in 2023.

“Amarillo is the midpoint between Chicago and Los Angeles on the fabled Route 66,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “I can’t think of a better place to put a Buc-ee’s.”

Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee’s said its company operates 46 stores across Texas and the southern United States. Since beginning a multi-state expansion in 2019, the company has also opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Other centers have recently also broken ground in five other cities. Fans of the brand have celebrated its clean restrooms, Beaver Nuggets and other snacks, food and drink options alongside its other products.