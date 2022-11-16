LULING, Texas (KXAN) — Everyone’s favorite travel stop broke ground Wednesday on the biggest Buc-ee’s in the country.

The new location is going to be built just an hour outside of Austin at 10070 I-10 in Luling. It will occupy more than 75,000 square feet after replacing the city’s current Buc-ee’s store, which was built in 2003.

The new location will be built next door, allowing for a seamless transition, according to a company press release.

The center will also include 120 fuel stations and favorites like Texas barbecue, beaver nuggets and clean bathrooms. It will also add more jobs to the area, employing at least 200 employees.

Mayor CJ Watts of Luling, former Mayor Mike Hendricks, Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden and Luling City Manager Mark Mayo attended Wednesday’s groundbreaking ceremony.

Luling holds a special place for Buc-ee’s. The city was home to the brand’s first family travel center in 2003. The new Buc-ee’s Luling will continue that location’s pioneering history.

Country’s largest Buc-ee’s breaks ground (KXAN photo/Sarah Al-Shaikh)

“Twenty years ago, Beaver and Don had the gumption to change the industry by building the first Buc-ee’s Family Travel Center in Luling,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “Since that time, Buc-ee’s has grown into an iconic Texas brand that now shares our Texas pride with new stores throughout the Southeast and West.”