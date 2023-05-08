BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department held a news conference following the violent death of eight people outside a migrant shelter Sunday.

At the conference, Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda revealed that the driver of the gray SUV that struck 18 people attempted to flee the scene after the crash but was held down by people on the scene.

The driver was identified as 34-year-old George Alvarez, a Brownsville local with a lengthy criminal history.

He has been arraigned and formally charged with eight counts of manslaughter, 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond is set at $3,600,000.

Gerardo Salinas/ValleyCentral

The incident happened at 8:30 a.m. Sunday near Minnesota Road and North Bernal Road in front of the Ozanam Center, which is a shelter for migrants and the homeless.

Upon arrival, Sauceda said officers found multiple bodies and several injured. They also found a gray SUV that ran a red light, lost control, flipped on its side and struck 18 individuals.

Sauceda said six were found dead at the scene and 12 were injured. Since then fatalities have grown to eight and 10 are injured.

On Sunday, officials said the driver of the SUV was arrested on charges of reckless driving.

Police say the driver was uncooperative and gave several different names to police.

Sauceda said the Brownsville Police Department is working with the Venezuelan government to identify those killed in the SUV strike. As of Monday morning, police say all victims were Venezuelan men.

The police chief said any insight that could help with the investigation is welcomed by the Brownsville Police Department.