Boy, 14, accused in Texas deaths of woman, pregnant daughter
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police say a 14-year-old boy has been charged in the South Texas shooting deaths of a woman and her pregnant daughter whose unborn child was delivered but later died.
San Antonio police say the suspect faces a charge of capital murder of multiple persons in the April 9 gunfire in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
Investigators Tuesday didn't release a possible motive or say whether the boy, who's not identified publicly because he's a minor, knew the victims.
Police say the boy was already in juvenile custody in an unrelated aggravated robbery case when the warrant was served Monday in connection with the deaths of 37-year-old Janette Quiroz and 18-year-old Bernadett Quiroz. The younger woman's unborn daughter was delivered but died several days later.
Further details weren't immediately available.
Blue Alert issued as officials search for suspect in shooting of 4 people including Texas officer
CLEVELAND, Texas (KPRC/KXAN) -- Public safety officials have issued a Blue Alert as a manhunt continues for a man they say was responsible for shooting four people including a deputy near Cleveland Wednesday morning.
Investigators are searching for Pavol Vido, 65, wanted after they say he killed one woman and shot two others at a plumbing business and later shot a Liberty County Sheriff's Deputy in a shootout before escaping, according to the Houston NBC station .
Vido is described as being about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in the Cleveland area around 7:30 a.m.Read the Full Article
Third Dallas man charged after gay men targeted on app
DALLAS (AP) — Court records show that a third Dallas man has been charged with federal hate crimes in connection with a string of kidnappings and robberies in 2017 targeting gay men who police say were lured to an apartment from posts on a dating app.
The Dallas Morning News reports that court records show 22-year-old Daryl Henry is charged with nine counts, including conspiracy to commit hate crimes, kidnapping and carjacking; hate crimes, aiding and abetting; and kidnapping, aiding and abetting.
A federal judge on Tuesday ordered him held without bond pending trial.Read the Full Article
El Paso suburb issues cease-and-desist order for private border wall
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (AP) — A border suburb of El Paso, Texas, has issued a cease-and-desist order against construction of a privately funded border barrier.
A spokesman for Sunland Park, New Mexico, said Tuesday that the barrier being erected by We Build The Wall Inc. on private property doesn't comply with city ordinances. City spokesman Peter Ibarbo says the company had applied for a construction permit but the application was incomplete.
The company didn't immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press.Read the Full Article
