Books on race and sexuality are disappearing from Texas schools in record numbers

Gov. Greg Abbott wants the Texas Education Agency, Texas State Library and Archives Commission and State Board of Education to block books with “overtly sexual” content from schools. ( Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune)

TEXAS (NBC News) — From a secluded spot in her high school library, a 17-year-old girl spoke softly into her cellphone, worried that someone might overhear her say the things she’d hidden from her parents for years. They don’t know she’s queer, the student told a reporter, and given their past comments about homosexuality’s being a sin, she’s long feared they would learn her secret if they saw what she reads in the library.

That space, with its endless rows of books about characters from all sorts of backgrounds, has been her “safe haven,” she said — one of the few places where she feels completely free to be herself.

But books, including one of her recent favorites, have been vanishing from the shelves of Katy Independent School District libraries the past few months.

