Bonds reduced for Texas brothers accused of killing stepfather

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The two brothers charged in connection to the murder of their stepfather have had their bonds reduced. The brothers and a friend are accused of killing their stepfather following the accusation of sexual assault from a relative against the stepfather.

According to Hidalgo County public records, the bonds for Christian Treviño and Alejandro Treviño have been reduced to $150,000 each.

Christian Treviño, 17, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, capital murder and engaging in criminal activity. At the time each charge had a bond amount of $500,000, totaling $1,500,000.

Each of these charges has had its bonds reduced to $50,000.

Alejandro Treviño, 18, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in criminal activity, with bonds originally of $500,000 for each charge, totaling $1,000,000.

The two charges have now had their bonds reduced to $75,000 each.

The two were charged in connection to the murder of their stepfather, Gabriel Quintanilla, after his body was discovered on Jan. 20 in a field in McAllen.

According to police, a younger relative had accused Quintanilla of sexual assault. When Alejandro and Christian heard of this, they confronted Quintanilla which led to a physical fight.

They were later joined by Juan Eduardo Melendez, a friend of theirs who also began assaulting Quintanilla, police said.

Christian and Melendez then dropped off Alejandro at his residence and found Quintanilla walking along a road severely injured. They placed him in the bed of their truck and took him to the field where he was later found dead.

At a press conference on Jan. 25, Pharr police said that Quintanilla had a separate warrant for continuous sexual assault of a child dating back to 2019.

A petition titled “Justice for Alejandro, Christian, and Juan” which asks that the teens involved in the murder be released, has received over 495,000 signatures as of Thursday.