Boil water notice issued for some Fayette County residents

FAYETTE COUNTY (KXAN) — A boil water notice has been issued for customers of Vista Ranch Water System near the Bastrop and Fayette County line.

Residents who live in the affected area of County Way Road, Vista Ranch Road, Barton Creek Road and Red Hollow Lane are asked to boil water before consumption.

According to Aqua Water Supply, portions of the system experienced low pressure due to system repairs just before noon on Tuesday. The loss of pressure may have allowed harmful microbes to enter the system.

Customers should be boiling the water to a “vigorous boil” for two minutes and allow it to cool prior to consuming.

Aqua Water Supply is also asking residents to minimize water usage.

Once repairs are made, the system will be flushed with chlorinated water and once the tests confirm the water is safe to drink, the order will be lifted.

To view the affected area, visit Vista Ranch Water System’s website.