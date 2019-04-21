Boil water notice issued for some customers in Milam County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A boil water notice has been issued Saturday for some customers who are serviced by Bell-Milam Falls Water Supply Corporation.

Robert Jerkel, the general manager of the corporation said in a release that it was due to a mechanical issue.

To ensure that bacteria and other germs are destroyed, water for drinking, cooking and ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

The notice is only in effect for customers in the Holland, Vilas and Val Verde areas.

Call the TCEQ at 512-239-4691 if you have any questions.