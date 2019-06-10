Body of Texas police chief found in Houston Ship Channel
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say they've recovered the body of a Texas police chief who fell out of a boat into Galveston Bay Friday.
The U.S. Coast Guard says a search crew pulled Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed's body from the water of the Houston Ship Channel Sunday morning, ending a 40-hour search.
The 50-year-old police chief had been missing since 4 p.m. Friday, when authorities say he was thrown overboard without a life jacket when a wave from a large passing vessel struck his boat.
The Coast Guard says more than a dozen local, state and federal agencies scoured more than 650 square miles before a Galveston County boat crew found Reed's body about 1½ miles north of the Texas City Dike just before 8 a.m.
