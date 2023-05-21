MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department has confirmed the body of Madeline Pantoja, 20, has been found in an area off East County Road 190 and County Road 1160.

An autopsy is pending and the investigation into her disappearance and murder is ongoing.

Pantoja went missing on May 10 after witnesses said they heard arguing from her apartment building.

Family and friends have repeatedly pointed the finger at an ex-boyfriend, identified as 24-year-old Mario Juan Chacon and said he was the only one with a key to her apartment, which was locked when friends went to check in after calls and texts went unanswered. Inside that apartment, Pantoja’s keys, purse, phone, and dog were left behind.

Chacon has since been charged with murder. He was taken into custody Saturday. A mugshot for Chacon was not immediately available.