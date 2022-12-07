COMAL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The body of a 22-year-old who went missing over the weekend was found Wednesday.

Aamir Ali went missing while he was on a camping trip at Canyon Lake with friends over the weekend, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday night, Ali went for a walk alone but did not return. His friends said when they went to look for him, they found his clothing and personal items by the lake’s shore, KXAN sister station KPRC reported.

His body was located in the lake near Potters Creek around 2 p.m. Wednesday.