‘Bobby Bandito’ or Matthew McConaughey shows you how to make your own mask

AUSTIN (Nexstar) – Matthew McConaughey wants you to know “we’ve got more livin’ to do.”

The Austin resident released a PSA on Monday through social media platforms under the guise of the character “Bobby Bandito.”

Bobby B…or McConaughey has a catchy poem showing you how to create your own mask during the coronavirus pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control recommends all people wear a mask in public while also adhering to social distancing guidelines.

In its latest Stay-at-Home order, Travis County is mandating face coverings in public places.

The process to make your own mask includes taking your favorite bandana, folding inside a coffee filter, and stringing two rubber bands through either side of the bandana.

Fold the ends through the opposite sides of the rubber bands and stretch it behind your ears.

McConaughey said that you should “Stay at home but if you gotta go, strap it on like so.”

Editor’s Note: This video contains language that some viewers may find offensive.