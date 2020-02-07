Board of Education gives preliminary approval for state-level African American Studies course

Old second hand books for sale in a street book market

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is on track to become the fifth state in the U.S. to approve a state-level African American Studies for high school, according to the Texas Education Agency.

In January, the State Board of Education approved the course through a preliminary vote.

“I’m proud of what this board has done for ethnic studies both in the past for Mexican American Studies and what we are currently doing for African American Studies,” said SBOE Chair Keven Ellis.

The course will enter formal public comment phase starting March 6 and will last until April 10. The feedback will facilitate any necessary adjustments that need to be made to the course.

The one-credit hour elective course will focus on the history and culture of African Americans and cover additional topics such as citizenship, culture, economics, science, technology, geography and politics.

The final approval will be considered on April 17.