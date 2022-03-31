AUSTIN (KXAN) — Billionaire Jeff Bezos sent more people into the sky Thursday as another Blue Origin rocket lauched Thursday from West Texas.

The rocket launch was originally scheduled for March 23 and then rescheduled to March 29. High winds in the tiny town of Van Horn, Texas forced another rescheduling to Thursday. The thrusters blasted the rocket off shortly after 9 a.m.

The launch lost its star power after comedian and actor Pete Davidson backed out of his commitment to go up in the New Shepard rocket after it was delayed the first time. Other notable celebrities who actually went up in Blue Origin rockets include William Shatner and Michael Strahan. Bezos went up in July 2021.

Even so, five paying customers traveled to space, along with Blue Origin employee Gary Lai, the chief architect of the rocket. Lai is taking Davidson’s spot on the flight.

Marty Allen, Jim Kitchen, George Nield, along with husband and wife Marc and Sharon Hagle, bought their seats on the rocket.

According to Space.com, passengers feel about 3-4 minutes of weightlessness, and the suborbital flights last about 11 minutes before the capsule parachutes back down to the ground.