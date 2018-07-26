Blue Bell's newest flavor combines key lime and mango

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Blue Bell Ice Cream's Key Lime Mango Tart flavor (Blue Bell Ice Cream Photo)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Blue Bell Ice Cream's Key Lime Mango Tart flavor (Blue Bell Ice Cream Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Those looking to beat the heat may be turning to cool treats, and Blue Bell Ice Cream just introduced a new one to the mix: Key Lime Mango Tart.

The ice cream base is key lime and has a mango swirl and graham cracker crust pieces inside. The limited-edition is available in half gallons and pints starting Thursday.

Austin is set to continue its longest triple-digit heat wave, with Thursday marking 10 consecutive days with a high of 100 degrees or above. Check the forecast here. People are turning to local and store-bought treats to stay cool, heading to one of the city's pools or splash pads and cranking up the A/C (Tips for lowering energy bills for those staying inside can be found here).