Blue Bell's newest flavor combines key lime and mango
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Those looking to beat the heat may be turning to cool treats, and Blue Bell Ice Cream just introduced a new one to the mix: Key Lime Mango Tart.
The ice cream base is key lime and has a mango swirl and graham cracker crust pieces inside. The limited-edition is available in half gallons and pints starting Thursday.
Austin is set to continue its longest triple-digit heat wave, with Thursday marking 10 consecutive days with a high of 100 degrees or above. Check the forecast here. People are turning to local and store-bought treats to stay cool, heading to one of the city's pools or splash pads and cranking up the A/C (Tips for lowering energy bills for those staying inside can be found here).
