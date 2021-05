Blue Bell releases new ice cream flavor

BRENHAM, Texas (KXAN) — Attention chocolate cake lovers — you can now satisfy your cravings without ever turning your oven on during the Texas heat thanks to Blue Bell.

The Brenham creamery announced its Chocolate Sheet Cake flavor of ice cream Thursday, and it gives folks a Texas-sized amount of chocolate to enjoy. It’s a milk chocolate ice cream base mixed with pieces of chocolate cake, chopped pecans and a swirl of chocolate icing. It’s a dessert inside of another dessert, basically.

Our new Chocolate Sheet Cake Ice Cream arrives in stores beginning today! Chocolate Sheet Cake combines our Milk Chocolate Ice Cream w/delicious chocolate sheet cake pieces, chopped pecans and a chocolate icing swirl. Find it in the pint and half gallon sizes for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/lnm1U8jJxf — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) May 13, 2021

The new flavor hits store shelves Thursday across Central Texas, and the creamery said it was “inspired by a favorite Texas dessert.” Some recipes refer to the style of chocolate cake as “Texas sheet cake.”

Blue Bell is also releasing another dessert-inspired flavor later in May — Southern Blackberry Cobbler. Both flavors will be sold in half-gallon cartons for a limited time, and chocolate sheet cake will also be available in pints.