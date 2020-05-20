Blue Bell employee tests positive for COVID-19

BRENHAM, Texas (KXAN) — An employee of Blue Bell Creameries’ Brenham facility has tested positive for COVID-19, the Texas-based ice cream maker announced on Wednesday.

KXAN sister station KPRC in Houston reports that the employee has been quarantined and is now under medical supervision. Blue Bell also said that the area where the employee worked has been cleaned and disinfected.

“We have taken all necessary steps to identify and notify employees of our company who worked closely with the employee. These employees have been asked to self-quarantine and monitor for any symptoms for 14 days,” the company said, according to KPRC.

