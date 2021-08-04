BLUE ALERT: Texas police officer seriously injured in shooting; police search for suspect

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KXAN) — A Blue Alert has been issued for a 20-year-old man believed to be connected to a shooting that seriously injured a Corpus Christi police officer Wednesday.

CCPD is looking for Joshua Powell, described by police as a 5’8” Black man with brown dreadlocks and brown eyes, weighing 150 pounds. Police say he was last seen wearing a dark shirt and khaki pants. He has tattoos on his left arm.

Police are searching for a green, 1999 Buick Regal with a Texas license plate of CSC1880.

Police say officers were called Tuesday afternoon for a disturbance in progress in Corpus Christi. During the investigation, the suspect shot at Officer Manuel Dominguez, hitting him multiple times.

The officer has major injuries but is in stable condition at a local hospital, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CCPD at (361) 886-2802.