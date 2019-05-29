Blue Alert issued as officials search for suspect in shooting of 4 people including Texas officer Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Image from Texas Department of Public Safety) Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Authorities are investigating a shooting scene in Cleveland, Texas. ( KPRC ) (Image from Texas Department of Public Safety) Authorities are investigating a shooting scene in Cleveland, Texas. ( KPRC ) prev next

CLEVELAND, Texas (KPRC/KXAN) -- Public safety officials have issued a Blue Alert as a manhunt continues for a man they say was responsible for shooting four people including a deputy near Cleveland Wednesday morning.

Investigators are searching for Pavol Vido, 65, wanted after they say he killed one woman and shot two others at a plumbing business and later shot a Liberty County Sheriff's Deputy in a shootout before escaping, according to the Houston NBC station.

Vido is described as being about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in the Cleveland area around 7:30 a.m.

"Law enforcement officials believe this subject to be associated with the serious injury of a law enforcement officer, involving serious risk or threat to the public and other law enforcement personnel," officials wrote in the Blue Alert release.

Deputy Richard Whitten reportedly arrived at the scene as Vido was leaving the plumbing business. He followed him for two miles after which a shootout ensued between the suspect and the officer. Dep. Whitten was shot in the throat.

Officials said he was conscious and talking when he was loaded into an air ambulance and flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston.

Vido's car was reportedly found at a home between the scene of the two shootings. He reportedly lived in a structure behind the plumbing business but was in the process of being evicted when the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information about Vida's whereabouts is asked to contact the Liberty County Sheriff's Office at (409) 550-2287.