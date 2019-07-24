AUSTIN (KXAN/KETK) — A North Texas deputy was injured in gunfire exchanged with a suspect and after officials issued a Blue Alert as they searched for the suspect, he has been found.
Officials told KXAN’s sister station in Tyler, Texas that a Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to pull over Jeremy Bryan Cook, 39, who was riding a motorcycle, in the early hours of Wednesday morning. After a chase, Cook is accused of shooting the deputy in Berryville.
Cook then reportedly took off into the woods near County Road 4117 where authorities are searching for him. The road was closed down as officials investigate.
A Blue Alert was issued as officials searched for Cook, who was considered armed and dangerous. At 10:39 a.m., officials discontinued the alert.
The deputy injured in gunfire is in stable condition, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.