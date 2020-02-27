Bloomberg holds rally in Houston ahead of Super Tuesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is holding a rally in Houston Thursday as part of a Texas blitz ahead of Super Tuesday.

According to his campaign, Texas is a priority state for the former mayor of New York City. The Houston rally is called Mike for Black America.

“His investments in the state will benefit Democrats up and down the ticket, and we can’t wait to welcome him back,” said Ashlea Graves Turner, Bloomberg 2020 Texas State Director.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg announced 101 total Texas endorsements.

He’s not the only Democratic presidential candidate visiting the Lone Star State this week. Sen. Elizabeth Warren will hold an event in San Antonio Thursday evening. She’ll also appear in Houston on Saturday.

On Sunday businessman Tom Steyer will campaign in Houston. Former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg will visit Dallas, while Bloomberg will have a campaign stop in San Antonio.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will campaign Monday in Houston and Dallas.



