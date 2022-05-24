AUSTIN (KXAN) — South Texas Blood & Tissue is hosting an emergency blood drive Wednesday at the Herby Ham Activity Center in Uvalde from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. after a Texas shooting at an elementary school left at least 14 students and a teacher dead.

Others are injured and being treated in Texas hospitals.

South Texas Blood & Tissue, the blood bank that serves the Uvalde and San Antonio communities, said in a tweet that they sent 15 units of O whole blood to Uvalde on Tuesday morning but their emergency blood supply is now low.

In Austin, We Are Blood is encouraging donations locally to make sure they can send blood to Uvalde should they need it.

“We are in regular contact this afternoon with South Texas Blood & Tissue, who serve the Uvalde community and San Antonio, to let them know we stand ready to lend aid should they need it,” We Are Blood sent in a statement to KXAN. They said that aid has not been requested yet.

“Obviously things are very moment to moment for the shooting’s victims and those treating hospitals,” We Are Blood said.

We Are Blood is looking at possibly hosting a blood drive in support of the Uvalde community this Thursday at the Texas Capitol building. The details of that blood drive are not confirmed.

University Health, in Uvalde, also asked people to donate blood if they wanted to help victims of this shooting.

The American Red Cross said the following in a statement: “We appreciate the outpouring of support and of community members reaching out to the Red Cross to offer their help during this challenging moment. At this time, we have all the resources and assistance we need. We will continue to coordinate with local officials and community partners to determine how we can best support the Uvalde community in the days and weeks ahead.”