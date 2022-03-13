Buddy Fire in Blanco County now 70% contained, 1,000 acres burned

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — An update Monday morning from the Texas A&M Forest Service said a wildfire in Blanco County grew about 300 acres, but crews have significantly increased containment.

The Buddy Fire is estimated at 1,000 acres, burning west of Johnson City near Ranch Road 2721, and is now 70% contained. Officials said crews worked overnight to build lines around the fire, and a “tactical firing operation” did its job in securing the edges of the fire.

On Sunday, officials said the fire was 700 acres and 15% contained, so crews were able to make considerable ground on the fire during the time between updates.

Air resources have been tapped to help with slowing and stopping the spread of the fire.

KXAN will update this story as more information becomes available.