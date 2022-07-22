TEXAS (KXAN) — The U.S. Senate released a bipartisan resolution calling for the release of Brittney Griner, calling her detention in Russia wrongful. A Texas senator cowrote the resolution.

Nearly 30 senators, including John Cornyn and Ted Cruz of Texas, cosponsored the resolution, urging the U.S. government to press for Griner’s release.

The WNBA player was arrested in February after customs officials said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted on charges of transporting drugs.

In addition to demanding action to end the five-month-long detention of Griner, the resolution also expresses support for former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan and all those unjustly imprisoned in the Russian Federation.

The Senate resolution is a companion to a similar resolution already passed by the House.

President Biden also signed an executive order Tuesday aimed at increasing the flow of information to families of Americans detained abroad and at imposing sanctions on the criminals, terrorists or government officials who hold them captive.

ESPN reported that Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema expressed support for Griner, center for Phoenix Mercury, citing that the Department of State has determined the WBNA player was wrongfully detained.

Senators who cosponsored the bill were the following: John Cornyn (R-TX), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Ed Markey (D-MA), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Tina Smith (D-MN), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Robert Casey (D-PA), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Patty Murray (D-WA), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Gary Peters (D-MI), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Chris Coons (D-DE), John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Richard Durbin (D-IL), and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI).