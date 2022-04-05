LULING, Texas (KXAN) — At least six Facebook groups dedicated to the missing persons case of Jason Landry partnered to rent a billboard outside of Luling in hopes of finding him.

Landry, a 21-year-old Texas State student, went missing over a year ago on Dec. 13, 2020. He was driving home to Missouri City, Texas for Christmas break, but law enforcement said they found his car totaled on Salt Flat Road near Luling. While Landry’s personal belongings were found, including his wallet, phone and clothes, he had disappeared.

An organizer told KXAN the billboard is located along U.S. Highway 183 at 2023 N. Magnolia Ave., which is just north of Luling.

It’ll be rented out for at least 13 weeks starting Friday, using donations from the Landry Facebook groups. That agreement could be extended, if need be.

The Landry family approved the design of the billboard, which includes two photos of him as well as a phone number for the Texas Attorney General Cold Case and Miss­ing Per­sons Unit, if someone would like to pass along any tips.

The design also lists a $10,000 reward being offered for any details about Landry’s disappearance that could lead to locating him.

Installation of the billboard will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. The Facebook groups involved include:

Earlier this year, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office released new evidence in the case, including a call log from Landry’s phone, body camera footage, cell phone videos taken by Landry’s father and a screen-recorded FaceTime call with Landry.

To keep up with the case, Landry’s family often posts updates and tributes to him on the Missing Person – Jason Landry Facebook page.