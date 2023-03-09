AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas State Rep. James Talarico, D-Austin, introduced a bill Thursday that would overhaul the state’s juvenile justice system.

House Bill 4356 would dissolve the Texas Juvenile Justice Department by 2030 and replace it with a new office — the Office of Youth Safety and Rehabilitation — according to a press release from Talarico’s office.

The new office would use the savings from closing juvenile detention centers – which the release refers to as child prisons – to “build a system to rehabilitate kids closer to home — including secure rehab centers for kids deemed a risk to themselves or others.”

The legislation aims to change the state’s approach to juvenile justice by shifting the focus away from incarceration and toward rehabilitation, the release said.

Talarico said in a tweet thread the state should turn to interventions like probation services, mental health treatments, and anti-violence programs.

KXAN reached out to TJJD for comment on Talarico’s proposal.

Last year, the Texas Tribune reported the state’s current juvenile system is on the brink of collapse. The report revealed the five Texas juvenile detention centers are severely understaffed, teachers and caseworkers have to step into security roles, and on weekends, kids are often locked in cramped cells for up to 23 hours a day.

The system also halted intake last summer amid “hemorrhaging” staff and implemented emergency protocols.

According to Talarico, eight juvenile detention centers in Texas have closed since 2007. Utah and Kansas have taken measures similar to what HB 4356 proposes.

“Child prisons are a failed policy experiment,” said Talarico. “The trauma of incarceration makes kids more likely to commit crime, not less. I’m proud to file House Bill 4356 to close all child prisons in Texas by 2030 and create a system to rehabilitate kids.”

Listen to the full announcement online.