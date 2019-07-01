Bill would allow donations to be accepted by CBP facilities

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas Congressman Chip Roy has filed a bill that would allow Border Patrol facilities to accept donations.

Roy’s legislation, called the Charitable Donations Freedom Act, was filed in response to an article by The Texas Tribune that highlighted how a group that went to a Border Patrol facility in Clint with donations was turned away.

“When Americans want to donate goods – diapers, toys, toothbrushes or anything else – they should be allowed to do so,” Roy said in a statement on his Congressional website.

His bill would amend the Antideficiency Act to define the term “voluntary services” and it would not include the “donation of goods.” Right now, that act legally prevents the U.S. government from accepting donations like those taken to Border Patrol facilities.

