AUSTIN (KXAN) – A bill that would eliminate vehicle safety inspections for some vehicles in Texas has now passed both chambers in the legislature after clearing the Texas Senate on Sunday.

House Bill 3297 would eliminate regular mandatory vehicle safety inspections for noncommercial vehicles in Texas.

However, emissions inspections would still be required in the state’s largest counties, including Travis County, to re-register vehicles.

The money for the safety inspection fee would be converted into a charge car owners would pay when they register their vehicles.