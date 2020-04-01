Big Tex needs a new voice, and it could be you that gives it to him

Bluebonnets, the state flower of Texas, surround Big Tex as storm clouds move in above, Friday, Sept. 27, 2013, in Dallas. The fair runs Sept. 27, through Oct. 20. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS (KXAN) — No, it’s not an April Fool’s joke, the State Fair of Texas is really looking for a new voice for the 55-foot tall cowboy, Big Tex.

Auditions for the role will be in four rounds. The first round consists of the online application and digital recording of prewritten scripts. From there, you can expect an in-person interview, in-studio recording sessions and a PA system test.

Callbacks after the first round should be around mid-May, fair officials say.

The search for a new voice was spurred by the death of Robert “Bob” Boykin, the previous voice of Big Tex, back in January.

“Big Tex is synonymous with the State Fair of Texas and holds a special place in so many lives across the Lone Star State and around the world,” fair officials said in a press release. “The Voice of Big Tex plays a key role in influencing audiences about the annual event and the overall mission of the nonprofit organization.”

The deadline for submissions is April 15.

If chosen, the winner can expect to hear from the fair by July. The winner will be anonymous, but visitors will be able to hear the new voice when the State Fair of Texas opens in September. But until then, if you think you have what it takes to be the voice of Big Tex check out the website for more information.