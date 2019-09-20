‘Big Tex’ goes up ahead of State Fair of Texas next week

AUSTIN (KXAN/ CNN) — ‘Big Tex,’ the 55-foot tall cowboy emblematic of the State Fair of Texas, is at his post and ready to welcome fair-goers next week.

Crews used a crane Friday to put him in his position. It is the sixty-seventh year the giant statue has been installed at the annual fair in Dallas.

‘Big Tex’ wears a 95-gallon hat and has a huge buckle on his 33-feet long belt.

His size 96 boots are brand new this year. The contest-winning boot design features iconic Texas images including the state flag, prickly pears, a yellow rose, an armadillo and the Alamo.

‘Big Tex’ has had a few makeovers over the years and after a devastating 2012 fire, he was completely rebuilt.

The State Fair of Texas begins Sept. 27 and will continue through Oct. 20. You can get more information and the fair schedule on the fair website.