BIG BEND, Texas (KXAN) — A trail in Big Bend National Park is closed to the public because of increased bear activity.

The Window Trail in the Chisos Basin closed Thursday until further notice. The emergency closure is due to significantly increased bear activity in the narrow trail corridor, according to an alert sent out by the park.

There are signs posted at the upper and lower Window Trail trailheads, alerting visitors of the closures. Entering the closed area would be a violation of the Code of Federal Regulations.

“National Park biologists are monitoring the bear activity and we will open the trail as soon as the bear activity in this area declines to normal levels,” Big Bend Superintendent Bob Krumenaker said. “Our goal is to protect both the bears and park visitors. It’s their home – we’re the guests.”

Mexican Black Bears are common in the park as they’ve re-established themselves in Big Bend since the mid-1980s through migrations from Mexico.

If you see a bear, do not approach or let it approach you. Park officials say to back away slowly and not run away. People are advised to increase the distance between themselves and the bear. Read more on bear safety on Big Bend’s website.