Big Bend National Park closed until further notice amid COVID-19 outbreak

BIG BEND, Texas (KXAN) — Big Bend National Park will be closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rio Grande Wild and Scenic River is also affected by the park closure, which went into effect at 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

The National Park Service said that employees, residents and some authorized people will be the only ones allowed inside the park.

Through traffic and travel on Terlingua Ranch Road within park boundaries are also prohibited.

“The National Park Service listened to the concerns from our local partners and, based on current health guidance, temporarily closed the parks,” said Big Bend National Park Superintendent Bob Krumenaker.

“We are committed to continued close coordination with our state and local partners as we progress through this closure period and are prepared when the timing is right to reopen as quickly and safely as possible.”

Earlier this week, Travis County Parks said that all parks in the area will be closed over the Easter weekend. The City of Pflugerville has also closed its parks over the holiday weekend.

Local parks are otherwise open, however playgrounds and restrooms have been closed and water fountains are turned off.