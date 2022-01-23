Biden’s $15 minimum wage increase to impact nearly 7,000 federal workers in Texas

Following direction from President Joe Biden for federal agencies to implement a $15 an hour minimum wage, nearly 7,000 Texans will be affected by the change. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN/The Hill) — Following direction from President Joe Biden for federal agencies to implement a $15 an hour minimum wage, nearly 7,000 Texans will be affected by the change.

The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) issued a memo on Friday that provided guidance for adjusted pay rates, a change which OPM referred to as a “general policy” courtesy the Biden-Harris administration. The new policy is set to go into full effect Jan. 30 and will impact approximately 6,800 federal employees stationed in Texas.

Collectively, roughly 70,000 federal workers will be affected by the new policy, with OPM confirming its highest concentration of impacted workers are employed by the Defense Department, Department of Agriculture and Department of Veterans Affairs.

In April, Biden supported efforts to raise the minimum wage, saying it “enhances worker productivity and generates higher-quality work by boosting workers’ health, morale, and effort; reducing absenteeism and turnover; and lowering supervisory and training costs.”

While Democrats and organized labor groups have advocated for a similar minimum wage increase for all American workers, no proposal has been able to accelerate in Congress. Currently, the national minimum wage clocks in at $7.25 an hour.