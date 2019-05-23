Bible, other items kept from ex-Texas nurse held in deaths of dozens of babies

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas judge has sided with prosecutors in withholding a Bible, letters and other personal items from a former nurse suspected of killing up to 60 children.

Bexar County prosecutors argued in court Wednesday that 68-year-old Genene Jones’ writings in her Bible and other documents amounted to evidence showing her ability to comprehend.

A court determined in February that Jones is competent to stand trial, but her attorney says she has diminished capacity because of strokes.

Jones has served decades in prison for her 1984 conviction in the death of a 15-month-old and for giving an overdose to another infant.

She was scheduled to be released last year when prosecutors, citing new evidence, filed the first of five separate murder charges for infant deaths in the 1980s. She’s pleaded not guilty.

Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood previously said each case will be tried separately. Jones could face up to life in prison on each charge.

Children died of unexplained seizures and other complications when Jones worked at a San Antonio hospital and clinic in Kerrville, about 55 miles to the northwest of San Antonio.

The first case to be tried will be of 11-month-old Joshua Sawyer, who investigators say died in 1981 of a fatal overdose of an anti-seizure drug.

Prosecutors at Jones’ 1984 murder trial said the nurse lethally injected children at the Kerrville clinic to demonstrate the need for a pediatric intensive care unit at a nearby hospital. Other prosecutors theorized that her tactic was to take swift medical action and save some of her victims so she could appear to be a sort of miracle worker.