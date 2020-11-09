Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter, narrates audiobook empowering “Hair Love” story

HOUSTON (CW39) — Native Houstonian, Beyoncé has featured her daughter in much of her work. Blue Ivy Carter, 8, has appeared on her mom’s songs and videos. She’s even won a BET Award.
Now the young girl is carving out a career of her own. She has narrated the audio book version of “Hair Love,” a story about a father learning to style his daughter’s hair.
The book’s creator Matthew Cherry posted a sample on Instagram Monday, with a short clip of the audio, writing: ‘Our Hair Love audiobook is live. Narrated by Blue Ivy Carter. Link in bio and available everywhere audiobooks are sold.’
Have a listen:
