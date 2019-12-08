Bexar County sheriff’s deputy arrested, accused of conducting unlawful strip searches

Floyd Berry was arrested on 3 charges of official oppression. (Photo courtesy the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — A former deputy with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Saturday and faces three counts of official oppression, according to a release from the department.

Deputy Floyd Berry, 49, was recently placed on administrative leave after several people contacted the BCSO Internal Affairs Unit about him. The accusers claimed Berry conducted unlawful strip searches of at least six women while on duty. The alleged incidents occurred between Nov. 24 and Dec. 4.

Following the arrest, Berry was let go from the sheriff’s office.

The BCSO Internal Affairs and Public Integrity Unit are conducting administrative and criminal investigations into the accusations.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Public Integrity Unit at 210-335-5110 or at BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.