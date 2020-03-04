Beto O’Rourke takes Joe Biden to Whataburger in Dallas

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks after former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke endorsed him at a campaign rally Monday, March 2, 2020 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

DALLAS (KXAN) — After appearing at Joe Biden’s pre-Super Tuesday rally in Dallas — where the Texas Rep. and former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke endorsed the former vice president — the El Pasoan showed Biden to a Texas speciality.

According to CNN, during the rally, O’Rourke said, “I am going to treat Joe and Jill right. We are going to take them to a world-class meal tonight — there is a Whataburger less than half a mile from here.”

Once the rally was over, Biden, O’Rourke and O’Rourke’s wife Amy all walked into the nearby orange and white burger haven.

CNN says Biden walked in and said, “Hey, folks. How are you?”

Beto was not kidding about taking Biden to Whataburger pic.twitter.com/xcTlEqOJpu — Katie Glueck (@katieglueck) March 3, 2020

One restaurant patron reportedly told Biden and O’Rourke it was “the coolest Whataburger experience” he’d ever had.

Joe Biden was already having the greatest day of his campaign.



Then he went to Whataburger.



More w/ @ericbradner from a very colorful stop at the iconic burger joint: https://t.co/Np3trGSkDi — Dan Merica (@merica) March 3, 2020

The duo also shook hands with everyone inside before ordering.

Biden reportedly ordered a Whataburger with cheese and tomato, while O’Rourke got a double Whataburger with tomato. Biden also got a milkshake.