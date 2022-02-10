Beto O’Rourke makes campaign stops in Austin, San Antonio focused on grid reform

FILE – Texas Democrat gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke speaks during a campaign event in Fort Worth, Texas Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. O’Rourke said Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, that his campaign for Texas governor raised $7.2 million in the first six weeks of a race that could wind up as one of the nation’s most expensive in 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Beto O’Rourke, a Democratic candidate for Texas Governor, continues his “Keeping the Lights On” tour of Texas on Thursday in San Antonio.

O’Rourke stopped Wednesday night in Austin as part of his tour that is scheduled for 12 days and will travel 2,100 miles around Texas to detail his plan to avoid future blackouts and grid failures like the one in February 2021.

The tour began Feb. 4 in El Paso, O’Rourke’s hometown, and ends Feb. 15 in Houston — one year after millions of Texans lost power due to what O’Rourke said was a “preventable grid collapse.”

Following the statewide blackouts due to the 2021 February winter storm, Gov. Greg Abbott signed two bills into law that overhauled the state’s electric administrators, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. It reduced the board of directors for ERCOT from 15 to 11 and it allowed other Texas leaders to have a say on board appointments, rather than just the governor.

The other bill forced electric providers and generators who operate in the ERCOT grid to weatherize their plants and improve communication during emergency situations and outages with an alert system.

At the San Antonio event, O’Rourke will specifically talk about how, as the Governor of Texas, he’ll “keep the lights on and bring utility costs down for ratepayers.”

