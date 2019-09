AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new Texas law impacting breweries went into effect Sunday, allowing Texans to take beer home with them.

Craft breweries have been pushing for the change for a while claiming it could increase business and tourism.

“Ultimately it’s about consumer choice, consumers for a long time have wanted to be able to go favorite brewery take home my beer and this allows them this choice,” said tenant rent broker Spencer Holbert.

The new law limits customers to one case per day.