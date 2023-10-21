TEAGUE, Texas (FOX 44) — The Teague Police Department is giving the phrase “Saturday Night Party Pack” a new meaning after what was discovered during an Oct. 14 traffic stop.

Officers saw a vehicle run a stop sign around 9:54 p.m. They caught up to the vehicle and performed the traffic stop.

During the interview with the driver, the officer became suspicious that the driver was under the influence of alcohol and requested for him to step out of the vehicle. Two bottles of beer fell out of the vehicle, one opened and one unopened.

The officer searched the vehicle for more alcohol and found another beer bottle, a glass drug pipe, and a bag of cocaine. The cocaine weighed in at 12.27 grams, bag and all.

Teague PD says a further search of the vehicle led to the officer finding a carry out bag of food, which contained approximately four tacos.

The driver and his passenger were arrested and booked into the Freestone County Jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance of Four Grams or More But Less Than 200 Grams – a second-degree felony.

Police say that with all the facts combined, this case is affectionately being referred to as the “Saturday Night Party Pack.”