Bee Cave Bob the Texas armadillo to make his own weather prediction

BEE CAVE, Texas (KXAN) — Eat your heart out Punxsutawney Phil, for a real weather prediction no one beats Bee Cave Bob.

Texas is a state without groundhogs, so instead in early February the city of Bee Cave celebrates Armadillo Day with its mascot Bee Cave Bob.

The Lone Star Weatherological Society officiates Armadillo Day, which serves to forecast the coming of spring in Texas, in defiance of relying on the predictions of a groundhog in Pennsylvania.

Their extensive research concludes that the most reliable climatological data is derived from careful study of the armadillo.

But that’s not all Bee Cave Bob can do. He also gives a political climate forecast.

If he runs to the left 2020 will be a more liberal year. If he runs to the right, 2020 will be more conservative.