CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KXAN) — As many Texans flock to the state’s beaches during the summer months, some sea turtles have also made their way to the Texas coast — and an increasing number of them are getting stranded.

The Amos Rehabilitation Keep has rescued about 60 live loggerhead sea turtles, an endangered species found in U.S. coastal waters, since April. When eight more of the large turtles washed up on the shores of Port Aransas, Texas in poor health from July 11-21, the Texas State Aquarium stepped in to help.

The Texas State Aquarium in Corpus Christi took in eight endangered loggerhead sea turtles that washed up on the shores of Port Aransas earlier this month. The sea turtles were found in poor health and will remain in the aquarium’s care until they are well enough to be released back into the wild. (Texas State Aquarium photo)

“We were running out of space for long-term care, and the Texas State Aquarium has generously offered their assistance,” said Alicia Walker, program coordinator at the ARK. “This is a huge help to us, and we are so grateful for the help of their dedicated staff.”

The sea turtles were found emaciated and experiencing other health problems, with marine life experts currently unable to determine why. The aquarium’s veterinary staff took physical examinations, blood samples and weight and administered antibiotics to prevent any secondary infections. The loggerheads will remain at the Texas State Aquarium’s Wildlife Rescue Center until they are well enough to be released back into the wild.

Many adult loggerhead sea turtles that nest on U.S. beaches tend to migrate from the Bahamas, Cuba and Mexico. The species has faced dwindling numbers in U.S., according to the NOAA.