Baylor, 16 other Texas colleges make list of ‘absolute worst, most unsafe’ campuses for LGBTQ students

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An LGBTQ advocacy organization featured Baylor University and 16 other colleges in Texas on its ignominious list of the “most unsafe” places in the country for these students.

Campus Pride, a nonprofit that works to create better environments for LGBTQ students in colleges and universities, released its 2021 Worst List on Monday, which identified 180 campuses across the U.S. as “the absolute worst, most unsafe campuses for LGBTQ youth.” Within Central Texas specifically, Baylor University in Waco and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton made it onto the list.

In a press release Monday, the organization stated, “The colleges and universities included in this year’s list have either received or applied for a Title IX religious exemption to openly discriminate against LGBTQ youth, or they have a demonstrated history of anti-LGBTQ policies, programs and practices.”

As part of the explanation for its inclusion on the Worst List, Campus Pride stated Baylor is cited in a federal class action lawsuit filed earlier this year, where two of the university’s LGBTQ students allege abuses. KXAN reached out Monday afternoon to Baylor for comment, but has not received a response yet.

According to Campus Pride, the list included the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor this year because it has a specific Title IX exemption that the organization says allows “the college to discriminate against its students on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, pregnancy or receipt of abortion while still receiving federal funds.” Representatives from the university have not responded yet to a request for comment.

The other colleges and universities from Texas on the Worst List included: