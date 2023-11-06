TEXAS (KXAN) — Battleship Texas will get a new place to call home in Galveston.

The Port of Galveston board of trustees approved a lease at Pier 20 with The Battleship Texas Foundation last Tuesday. The lease will last 10 years with renewal options. Rent will be $480,000 per year.

Battleship Texas, also known as the USS Texas, was used during the First World War and Second World War, according to the battleship’s foundation. In 1948, the USS Texas was donated to the state as a museum and memorial.

The lease is contingent on outside approvals, such as the General Land Office, the Coast Guard and the Army Corps of Engineers.

Thomas Perich, the foundation’s chairman, said the state gave the foundation $60 million to refurbish the ship. The foundation manages the ship under a long-term lease with the state.

In 2022, the ship was taken from the Houston Ship Channel to Galveston for repairs.