LA PORTE, Texas (KXAN) — The Battleship Texas is leaving its home at the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site on Wednesday, according to an announcement from the the Battleship Texas Foundation (BTF), Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Texas Historical Commission.

The landmark is heading to the Gulf Cooper and Manufacturing Corporation Shipyard in Galveston for repairs.

According to the Aug. 22 announcement, the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site, parts of Independence Parkway and the Lynchburg Ferry will be closed from the early morning hours Wednesday until the ship has moved past the Lynchburg Ferry.

BTF will livestream video of the departure on its YouTube and Facebook page.

BTF has this list of good viewing sites of the Battleship Texas as it passes (subject to local authorities):

Bayland Island in Baytown

Texas City Dike in Texas City

Seawolf Park in Galveston

BTF said the Battleship Texas should pass the Texas City Dike and Seawolf Park early Wednesday afternoon and arrive in Galveston by late afternoon.

As KXAN reported in 2017, the vessel is moored east of Houston in La Porte. It participated in some of the most significant naval battles in both world wars.

It carried soldiers home from across the Pacific following Japan’s surrender in WWII.