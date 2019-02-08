Bats take over New Braunfels Middle School Video Video

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — On Wednesday night, custodians of New Braunfels Middle School discovered the presence of bats and despite the discovery, classes continued Thursday.

KXAN reached out to the New Braunfels Independent School District for more information Thursday afternoon. According to the district, multiple bats were found and are believed to have entered the building through the roof and to have entered the school hallway through a hole in the ceiling tiles.

As of Thursday afternoon, the holes have been repaired and the situation is being monitored to prevent the entry of more animals.

Thursday night, NBMS Principal Greg Hughes sent out a letter to middle school parents, which included: