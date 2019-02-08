Bats take over New Braunfels Middle School
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — On Wednesday night, custodians of New Braunfels Middle School discovered the presence of bats and despite the discovery, classes continued Thursday.
KXAN reached out to the New Braunfels Independent School District for more information Thursday afternoon. According to the district, multiple bats were found and are believed to have entered the building through the roof and to have entered the school hallway through a hole in the ceiling tiles.
As of Thursday afternoon, the holes have been repaired and the situation is being monitored to prevent the entry of more animals.
Thursday night, NBMS Principal Greg Hughes sent out a letter to middle school parents, which included:
"Due to this situation, our protocol is to continue to monitor the situation to ensure that no other bats are present or able to enter the building. The hole in which they originally entered into the hallway has been repaired and the facilities crew will continue to check the facility for any other holes both inside and outside."
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Bexar Co. Sheriff's Office employee arrested for child sex assault warrant
- Austin Creative Alliance vandalized overnight
- The complicated timeline of a man accused of murdering Temple friends
- Central Texans share their experiences with Friday's wintry weather