Bars, bowling, bingo and everything else that reopens Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the second phase of Gov. Greg Abbott’s “Open Texas” plan, bars are one of several businesses that can reopen Friday.

The businesses that can reopen Friday at 25% capacity are:

Gov. Abbott says the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission will enforce certain restrictions in bars. Tables should have no more than six people at them, people should remain seated while inside the bar, hand sanitizer needs to be at every entry and there should be at least six feet from each party.

Dancing isn’t expressly forbidden, but it’s “discouraged.” Honky tonks say they’ll let people go “where the music takes them.”

TABC can suspend a bar’s liquor license for 30 days after the first offense, and 60 days for a second offense.

Restaurants can also increase operations Friday to 50% capacity.

Next week, May 29, zoos may reopen. On May 31, both day and overnight youth camps can resume activities, and professional sports can start up, but with no fans in the stands.

We have a full list of all the other openings plus links to the orders.