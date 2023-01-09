AUSTIN (KXAN)– New data shows that Texas ranks second in the country when it comes to rent delinquency for small businesses, second only to New York, according to a survey from Alignable.

Alignable calls itself the largest online referral network for small businesses.

Forty-five percent of Texas businesses surveyed said they were delinquent on rent in December. That’s up two percent from November and up 22% from last December.

In New York, 55% of businesses surveyed said they were delinquent.

Alignable said it’s not just higher rents, but other economic pressures that are squeezing these businesses, like higher-than-usual inflation and lower consumer spending.

Restaurants lead the rent delinquency pack with 52% of owners– a record for 2022– saying they couldn’t make the December rent in full and on time, up 10 percentage points over November, according to Alignable. Comparatively, December 2021’s rent delinquency rate was 35%, the company said.

Kelsey Erickson Streufert spokesperson for the Texas Restaurant Association, said there’s another factor that’s making it especially difficult for Austin restaurants: Austin’s retail rent per square foot is up 8.41% year-over-year, according to the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University.

“That was far and away the highest increase looking at our four major metros, DFW, San Antonio, and Houston,” Streufert said.

She said during the pandemic, there was a decline in commercial real estate builds, but people were still moving here.

“We’re in a hole in terms of construction and commercial real estate availability. So that once again, is driving costs up,” she explained.

She said Austin restaurants are pivoting, streamlining their menus or maybe reducing their hours.

“You’re going to see more ghost kitchens, more delivery concepts, more catering concepts… Things that are a little less reliant on a commercial lease space. We’re also seeing shared kitchen spaces,” Streufert explained.

